Transportation a vehicle

I am seeking prayers and help getting a vehicle. please prayerfully consider me as if it were you . I live in a motel am trying to find a job I was fired from my job in September and have been unsuccessful in finding a new job. I have managed to keep my shelter the motel I live in by the grace of God always having a ram in the bush God has continued to make a way for me to pay for my shelter through odd jobs I do for whoever needs help. The jobs have been sufficient to pay rent every week some times that's all it affords is rent not food or other necessities I say that to say it's been difficult to save anything towards a vehicle. I need a vehicle not just for transportation for work I need that stability and time to relax a little in that I wouldn't be walking every where every day. I currently walk or ride a bicycle every where I go from street ministry to serving people to working odd jobs for people I. My community. Please prayerfully consider me in my petition for help from God's people . Someone somewhere has the ability to help . Shalom and God bless you all