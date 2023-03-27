Vehicle to Support My Family

My name is Nakia Isbell. I'm a single mother of two, and I'm raising money for a vehicle.





Right now, I'm unable to work because I'm caring for my child who is non-verbal. Without a vehicle, I can't get to doctors appointments or school meetings. We're struggling to afford basic daily needs, even things like toilet paper. Times have been really rough.





With a vehicle, I could get a stable job and find stable community support to help care for my daughter. A vehicle would change everything for my family. Any support would mean so much to us.