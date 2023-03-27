Vehicle Repairs desperately needed

I am a senior citizen living on Social Security Retirement funds of $1021 per month that does not meet my current needs.

Now complicating this issue, I took my car, which is a 2009 Kia Rondo, with close to 200,000 miles on it, in for an inspection and found out I needed close to $2000 worth of repairs including tires.

The mechanic told me he could do the bare minimum to get me inspected for $700+. But when they were backing it up out of the garage, noticed another issue, the brake lines were broken, adding another additional $600 or there abouts.

These totals do not include the badly needed tires.

I have now been without transportation since mid-July and am badly in need of financial help and would be so very grateful for whatever the good Lord provides.