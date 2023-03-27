Vehicle Repair Fundraiser

I need to make some critical repairs on my vehicle, or even replace it.





I need to repair the air conditioner. The compressor seized. I was saving it to use as a core, but I think someone threw it away. I never thought in 2023 when it died that I would not have the money to repair it before now, but here I am. The heat is killing me. It literally makes me sick to be out in the heat.





Besides the AC, the car has other issues. The steering and alignment needs attention. I am constantly fighting to keep the car on the road and that makes it eat tires for breakfast. That's also not cheap! I fixed the power steering pump leak, but I still have a leak from the inner tie rod on the passenger side. I had one person tell me I need to replace the inner tie rod, and another person tell me I need to replace the steering rack.





I have a lot of other issues and I just need to get it to a point where I can drive it to a new job until I can completely restore it or buy a different car.





Thank you.