Vehicle Reinstatement to Secure Employment

After a long period of severe financial struggle, I finally cleared the major physical hurdle to re-entering the workforce full-time by securing necessary medical and dental restoration for interviews.





Unfortunately, right as I lined up work, a 3-month backlog on my vehicle caught up with me, and it was repossessed. I have a critical window to raise the reinstatement balance, or the vehicle goes to auction, which would leave me with a massive deficiency balance and zero transit to get to the jobs I've secured.





I'm already walking onto day-labor sites daily to scrape together what I can, but I cannot bridge this gap alone in the time I have. Thank you for standing with me.