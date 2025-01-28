2025 Missions Trip to Athens

Hello! My wife Kelly and I are members of Northstar Church in Knoxville, TN and have been blessed with the opportunity to join our missions team headed to Athens, Greece in 2025. This GiveSendGo campaign will help offset our travel and lodging costs as well as provide desperately needed materials and resources for our local ministry partners and the residents of the local Roma community.

All donations (and prayers!) are gratefully accepted and for those in the Knoxville area, Kelly will offer a fresh-baked loaf of homemade sourdough bread as a gesture of thanks and appreciation. May God bless your generosity!

Here is more information on our 2025 trip:

The Roma community, not too far from downtown Athens, is a people group who are misunderstood, judged, and forgotten. A lack of education and social inclusion have led to lack of jobs and income. Many live without running water, power, or permanent home structures.

The Petalouda educational center (through Hellenic Ministries), believes change is possible in Jesus’ name. This ministry nurtures the Roma community by helping them with things they never thought possible: reading, writing, applying for jobs, learning new skills, and more.

This volunteer team will love the children, teens, and adults through educational opportunities (including teaching English), and also assist with any local improvement and repair projects.