Van repairs

I'm a 50 year old disabled woman he's just had catastrophic car trouble my van left me on the side of the interstate for four and a half hours yesterday it's going to cost me $300 to get my parts and to get it fixed my van is my only means of transportation and seems to be my home. I'm just putting it out there that anybody is able to help please do so.. I am fixing to loose my place to live since and will be living in my van so I need to get it fixed.