Van Repair and Surgery Travel Fund

I'm raising funds to repair my van and travel for specialized surgery I need.





My van is essential for getting to my medical appointments, picking up prescriptions, and grocery shopping. Right now the front end needs work, rear trailing arm bushings, struts, control arm bushings, and sway bar links. The whole front end feels loose and I can feel it rattling through my steering wheel. With 265,000 miles on it, it's all I have, and I need it to be safe and reliable.





I have gastroparesis, severe malabsorption, a rare hernia we believe is a Peterson space hernia, a fistula, and severe ulcers in my stomach. I'm working with a specialty surgeon in Nashville to do an abdominal wall repair, forgut repair, and stomach surgery. I'll need funds to travel there when the surgery is scheduled.





Until surgery, I need specialized protein and over-the-counter supplements to get the nutrition I need. My insurance won't cover the ones I need to keep me alive, so I'm paying out of pocket.





I'm on Medicare and Medicaid, but they won't cover these essentials. Any help with van repair costs and travel to Nashville for surgery would be deeply appreciated. Thank you for standing with me.