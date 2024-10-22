Campaign Image

Supporting the Children of Valkyrie Friedman

Raised:

 USD $2,190

Campaign created by Rebecca Berggren

Campaign funds will be received by Lisa Stephens

Supporting the Children of Valkyrie Friedman

These beautiful children recently lost their mother, Valkyrie Friedman, to pneumonia on October 20th and need help. Two of these boys have autism and need to be with their siblings. Family has come together to ensure they stay close to one another and need financial assistance to make this happen.  Any support will aid in the process of transferring and ensuring long-term guardianship by close family members. Please share. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Crsyatl Ezell
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry to hear of Valkyire's passing.

Nicole Gowey
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry for your loss. Too young and beautiful to be taken away. My heart goes out to the family and children.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May you all find the support and healing needed during this time

Beverly Schorr
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Victoria Rasch
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love, blessings and healing to the family 💞🌺

Linda Langley
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Adding my prayers and condolences to Val's family and friends.

Elizabeth Newman
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Leyna
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Mallory Amidon
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Condolences for you and your family during this time

Natalie
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending you so much love

Michelle ward
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Kathy Asfour
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Rachelle
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Kendra and Sean
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for strength and resiliency for you all.

Michael Teresa Taylor
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Our thoughts and prayers.

Janene
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo