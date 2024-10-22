Supporting the Children of Valkyrie Friedman

Raised:
USD $2,190
Campaign funds will be received by Lisa Stephens
These beautiful children recently lost their mother, Valkyrie Friedman, to pneumonia on October 20th and need help. Two of these boys have autism and need to be with their siblings. Family has come together to ensure they stay close to one another and need financial assistance to make this happen. Any support will aid in the process of transferring and ensuring long-term guardianship by close family members. Please share.
So sorry to hear of Valkyire's passing.
So sorry for your loss. Too young and beautiful to be taken away. My heart goes out to the family and children.
Sending prayers 🙏
May you all find the support and healing needed during this time
Sending love, blessings and healing to the family 💞🌺
Adding my prayers and condolences to Val's family and friends.
Condolences for you and your family during this time
I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending you so much love
Praying for strength and resiliency for you all.
Our thoughts and prayers.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.