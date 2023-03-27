Utility Expense Help after Medical Issue

A month ago I went in for simple medical procedure. They had to abort the surgery in the OR due to dangerously high Blood Pressure. They admitted me, changed medicine and my diet and that is all looking up. Due to the bills though, we have disconnection notices on all of our utilities. I'm asking for your help in clearing the past electric, gas, and water bills to have a fresh start again. Please contribute if you can. They are all past due and I can't make up the behind balance quick enough.