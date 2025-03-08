Administrative Support for US OCRE

Campaign Image

This fund raising effort is for supporting the administrative costs of US Ociba Children's Right to Education ( https://usocre.com), a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated for supporting the education of 56 children in Uganda.

Annual costs are estimated to be $1,075

Insurance: $690

State fee: $102

Financial processing fees: $283 ($9,450 raised annually * .03% processing charge = $283 )

To donate directly for services offered in Uganda (100% of the funds collected will be wired to our service providers in Uganda), please visit our other fundraising page: https://www.givesendgo.com/usocre0625 

Any questions, please contact me at: usocre@gmail.com

Recent Donations
Unger and Jacobs Family Fund
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

McSorley Family
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

