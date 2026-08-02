URGENT:CAT:HELP

Woo Woo is a three-year-old pet, and he means the world to his owners. Recently, Woo Woo was possibly struck by a car, and since then, his condition has been deteriorating. It’s heartbreaking to watch him get worse each day, and they are doing everything they can to help him. Right now, Woo Woo urgently needs surgery to address his spinal injury, and the first step is a thorough evaluation by specialists.





The funds raised will go directly toward Woo Woo’s medical care, including his evaluation, spinal surgery, follow-up appointments, and medication. These treatments are essential for his recovery and to give him the best chance at a happy, healthy life. Your support will make a real difference in Woo Woo’s journey to healing, and I am deeply grateful for any help you can provide.





We love Woo Woo and hate to see him suffer. Thank you so much to anyone who could help—your kindness means everything to woo. He is having very rapid symptoms and needs help desperately.

Im not sure we have a lot of time left. Please help