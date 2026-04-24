Urgent Support Needed to Keep Leah Housed

Hello everyone,

I am reaching out to you today during one of the hardest financial moments of my life. Asking for help from complete strangers is my absolute last resort, but I am entirely out of options and running out of time. Until recently, I was working full-time as an Uber driver, earning between $3,500 and $4,000 a month. I was managing to pay my bills and take care of all my responsibilities. At the beginning of this summer, everything changed overnight. Uber drastically decreased the price-per-trip payouts. With the skyrocketing cost of living and my wages suddenly cut in half to just $1,700–$2,000 a month, I was completely unprepared. I fell behind on my bills almost immediately just trying to cover basic necessities. In July, the situation became critical when my car was repossessed. Because driving was my livelihood, losing my car meant losing my job at the exact same moment. Right now, I am completely unemployed, and my bank accounts are in overdraft. The only income I currently have is from donating blood plasma. I live in a PadSplit weekly rental, which has incredibly strict payment rules. This past week, I tried to file an emergency extension through their automated system, but a technical delay meant the notice didn't reach my host fast enough, and my membership was terminated. After begging customer service for help, they partially reinstated my account—but there is a strict circumstance. I must clear my entire past-due balance of $930 by 11:59 (est) Saturday evening, or the automatic system will lock me out of my unit and I will face immediate homelessness. I have spent the last few days calling family members, looking for cash gigs, and searching every corner of the internet, but I have come up empty. Every single dollar helps. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my story with others. Your kindness is the only thing keeping me housed right now. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Leah T







