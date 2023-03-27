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Urgent Support for a Devoted Mother and Four Child

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byElizabeth Hyde

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elizabeth Hyde

Urgent Support for a Devoted Mother and Four Child

Life can change in a single second. We all know someone who seems to have it all together—the person who works tirelessly, shows up for everyone else, and is the absolute last person you would ever expect to see asking for a hand.

​Right now, a beloved friend, hard-working woman, and devoted mother of four is facing an unimaginable nightmare.

​Without warning, her world was pulled out from under her. Her husband walked away from their marriage and their family to start a life elsewhere, draining every shared bank account and leaving her and four children—including a toddler and an infant—with nothing. Overnight, a stable household was left completely empty, leaving her to fend for their children's most basic survival alone.

​She is someone who takes pride in her independence and work ethic, and she is profoundly heartbroken and embarrassed to be in this position. Out of respect for her dignity and privacy, I promised to keep her name anonymous. But the reality is critical: the power has already been shut off. A mother cannot safely care for a baby and young children in the dark, without refrigeration or air conditioning.

​She reached out in desperation, and I cannot stand by while this family suffers in silence. She doesn't need a handout forever; she needs an emergency lifeline right now while she begins the legal and personal process of putting the pieces back together.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

  1. ​Paying the utility bill and deposit to get the electricity restored immediately
  2. ​Purchasing diapers, baby formula, and groceries
  3. ​Covering urgent rent and living expenses so this family doesn't lose their home

​If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign means the world. Let’s surround this mother and her babies with the strength, dignity, and relief they desperately need right now.

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