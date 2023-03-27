Urgent Stage Four Breast Cancer Patient

URGENT: Saving My Disabled Girlfriend & Our Handmade Home from Eviction

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

I am writing this because we are facing a massive medical and housing crisis, and we have nowhere else to turn. My name is Rudy Helm (58), and my girlfriend, Carla Hancock (56), is fighting multiple life-threatening health battles. Carla is completely disabled, and we are now facing the devastating reality of losing the land and the home I built for her with my own two hands.





CARLA'S MEDICAL BATTLE

Carla is fighting for her life every single day. Her health has taken several devastating hits over the last few years:

Spine & Heart Surgeries: She underwent major spinal surgery (ACDF) in March 2022, followed by triple bypass heart surgery in October 2022. Stage 4 Cancer: She was diagnosed with Stage 4 Incurable Breast Cancer on October 2, 2023. Kidney Failure & Rhabdomyolysis: Chemotherapy broke her body, leading to acute kidney failure in early 2024 and severe muscle breakdown (Rhabdomyolysis) due to toxic drug interactions. Profound Neuropathy: Carla is completely numb from her hips to her feet and from her shoulders to her hands. She experiences severe, constant "pins-and-needles" pain, has lost her balance entirely, and relies heavily on a walker. (Official medical documentation is held privately for verification).





THE HOUSING CRISIS & THE HOME I BUILT

Our story on this land began in September of 2018 when Carla moved onto her niece’s property—land originally purchased by Carla's parents back in 1981. I moved onto the property in 2020 during COVID. At the time, Carla was living in a travel trailer, so the very first structure I built on the land was a large shed to help us manage.

During COVID, I began building our actual house. Believing the land was grandfathered in against newer code requirements, I lovingly built a small, fully handicap-accessible home for Carla with my own two hands. I put it together piece by piece using screws and custom-built a ramp so she could safely get in and out to heal. We have paid monthly rent faithfully since 2018 and have paid half of the total property taxes for the last five years.

The Nightmare: Due to an unrelated, vindictive family dispute, an extended relative called code enforcement out of pure spite to get back at my niece. Because our home lacks modern permits, Johnson County has ordered us to vacate the property and remove our structure by this coming January.





OUR PLAN AND WHY WE NEED YOUR HELP

Carla's cancer battles have entirely drained our life savings. I work a regular 40-hour week and take every single side job I can physically handle, but we cannot afford this sudden, large-scale relocation alone.

Because I built our house with screws, our goal is to carefully take the house apart, piece by piece, and store the materials safely until we can purchase a small plot of land to rebuild it.

We urgently need help to protect ourselves and our beloved animals—including our two seizure alert dogs and six rescue cats that keep Carla going.





HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT US

1. Financial Donations

We desperately need funds to cover:

Large-scale storage facilities to hold our disassembled home parts (and the large shed). Moving trucks, equipment, and fuel. First month’s rent and security deposits for an immediate rental.

2. Housing & Land Leads (Ellis or Johnson County)

We must stay close to Carla's oncology and renal treatment teams. We are actively searching for:

An immediate, step-free or handicap-accessible rental (ideally with a ramp) while we transition. Plots of land or owner-financed properties for sale. Real estate leads or lenders who work with USDA loans or FHA loans for land purchase, so we can establish a permanent home and rebuild our accessible house.

We are good, hardworking people who built a life and paid our bills in good faith, only to be caught in the crossfire of family drama while Carla is fighting for her life. Every single dollar, share, or housing lead goes directly toward keeping a roof over her head.

If you cannot donate, please share our campaign link. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and God bless.



