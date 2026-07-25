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URGENT! Save Zara: A dying mother fighting for her

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLATOYA WIRGHT

Fundraiser funds will be received by LATOYA WIRGHT

URGENT! Save Zara: A dying mother fighting for her

Hello everyone, my name is Latoya Wright, and today I come to you with a heavy heart, in a desperate race against time to save a life.

Recently, while I was out exercising, a heartbreaking cry interrupted my routine. It was a whimper of profound physical pain and utter neglect. Following the sound, I stumbled upon a scene of terror: a helpless dog who was slowly dying in the open air. I have named her Zara.

When I got closer, I discovered the cruelty of her situation. Zara has a devastating and severe infection on her skin; her body is covered in deep wounds, open holes in her flesh, and necrotic tissue that is consuming her alive. The pain she is enduring is unimaginable, but what is most heartbreaking of all is that Zara is a mother. Despite being on the brink of death, her instinct keeps her fighting because she knows her small puppies depend entirely on her. Her children need their mother alive.

I could not look away. I have chosen to officially adopt her and do everything in my power, but the medical reality is overwhelming. Zara is in critical condition and needs emergency surgery and specialized medical treatment immediately. If she does not receive this urgent care, her organs will fail, and she will die, leaving her babies orphaned.

The total cost between emergency surgery, hospitalization, specialized prescription medications, and veterinary consultations amounts to $4,800.

As her new family, it is completely impossible for me to afford this massive amount on my own. That is why I am begging for your help. Zara did not choose to be born on the streets or to suffer this torture, but we can choose to change her destiny.

How you can help:

  1. Donate: Any amount, no matter how small ($5, $10, $20), brings us closer to paying for her surgery today.
  2. Share: If you cannot donate, please share this campaign with your friends, family, and rescue groups. Your share could reach the person who saves her life.

Please help me give Zara the chance to know love, to heal, and to watch her puppies grow. Time is running out, and every single minute counts to keep her with us.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your compassion and support.

With gratitude,

Latoya Wright and Zara

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