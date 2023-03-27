Urgent Relocation to Safety For her and I

Hello everyone,

I am reaching out to my community because my baby and I urgently need to start over in a safe, stable environment. Due to circumstances that put our well-being at risk, I am taking the necessary steps to relocate us to a secure place where we can rebuild our lives from scratch.

Leaving everything behind is and fearing the unknown all while watching my baby girl sleep peacefully all awhile knowing she has no clue and all these questions my heart breaks to try to answer with confidence is without a doubt the most incredibly difficult thing I’ve ever had to endure , but my priority is ensuring my baby has a peaceful, safe home to grow up in. Because of safety and privacy concerns, I cannot share our real names or our exact destination not even to some of my own family, but with all of my pride aside I can share exactly what we need to get back on our feet.

Your generosity anything and everything I’m incredibly grateful for ,will go directly toward giving us a fresh start. Every single dollar brings us closer to being able to breathe and securing safety.

Where your donations will go:

Emergency Lodging & Travel ($800): To help us safely travel and stay in a temporary room while securing our home. A Safe Apartment ($3,000): To cover the first month's rent, a security deposit, and initial utility setups. Baby Essentials & Groceries ($1,500): For immediate formula, diapers, clothing, and food for the first few months. Basic Monthly Bills ($2,500): To keep our phone active, pay utilities, and cover basic transportation while I stabilize and look for work.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading our story, please share with discretion and know that sharing this page, or donating. You are helping me give my baby a safe future.



