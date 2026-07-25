Urgent Need for David's Kidney Recovery Journey

Thank you for being here!

We invite you to help make a difference for David. David is 57 years old, a husband, a dad of 13, and a small-time farmer in Manitoba.

Because of a gradual blockage at the exit of his bladder that prevented normal bladder function, David had significant pressure on his kidneys, causing severe kidney damage and failure(5%). He also suffered from toxic overload and anemia due to poor kidney function. It isn't kidney disease; it's kidney damage.

He spent a month in Tijuana in June and July, getting the blockage removed and starting the long road to recovery.

The recovery consisted of carefully monitoring labs several times a week and tweaking specialized treatment accordingly. At the end of the stay in Tijuana, he was much more himself and doing so well!

But funds ran low. He opted to fly back home even though he was still at the critical tipping point in recovery without careful monitoring and input.

Now, after two weeks at home, he has taken a turn for the worse, and labs indicate an urgent need for more medical care than is available at their current location.

He would like to return to Tijuana to address the alarming medical needs he is experiencing, restart recovery, and find his way back to restored health!

We prayerfully ask you to consider blessing David financially. His return to health would allow him to be present for his family, especially for the five of his children who are still underage. It would also give him a chance to return to his lifelong passion of helping others.

We thank you for caring, for sharing as you are able, and, above all, for your prayers. God is ABLE to do abundantly! Blessings❤️