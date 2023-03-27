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Urgent Human Appeal: I Need a Chance to Start Over

Goal﷼1,500,000 SAR
Raised﷼0 SAR

Fundraiser created byNaif Brikah

Urgent Human Appeal: I Need a Chance to Start Over


Hello,

I never imagined that I would reach a point where I would have to share my story with strangers and ask for help. I have always believed that a person should work hard, provide for themselves, and take responsibility for their family. I still believe that today. But I have reached a point where my circumstances have become greater than what I can handle on my own.


I live in Saudi Arabia and carry the responsibility of supporting a family. Over the past several years, I have gone through a series of extremely difficult financial circumstances that resulted in losing my sources of income and accumulating debts and financial obligations.


One of the most difficult experiences of my life was my father's illness.


My father was diagnosed with cancer, and I stood by his side throughout his treatment and did everything I could to support him. I spent almost everything I had on his treatment and care. I used my savings and whatever money I had because I held on to hope and wanted to do everything possible to save my father.


But despite all the treatment and everything we did, my father eventually passed away.


I lost my father, and at almost the same time, I lost everything I had financially. After his passing, I found myself facing an extremely difficult reality: no savings, no stable source of income, and growing debts and financial obligations, while still having a family that depends on me.


I tried to start over more than once. I worked on different projects and businesses and tried to build an online business. I did everything I could to find a stable source of income, but unfortunately, these attempts did not succeed as I had hoped.


I have been searching for work for a long time, and I am still trying. But without a stable income, every day has become a new struggle: How can I provide the basic necessities? How can I deal with the debts that have accumulated? And how can I keep my family stable while trying to rebuild my life from almost nothing?


The hardest part of this experience is not only the financial hardship. It is the feeling of helplessness when you have a family depending on you, while you no longer have the means to provide everything they need.


That is why I have decided to ask for help.


Creating this campaign was not an easy decision for me. There is a great deal of shame and hesitation in admitting to strangers that you need their help. But I have reached a point where I realized that asking for help during a time of hardship is not something to be ashamed of, and that even a small act of kindness could become the reason an entire family gets another chance.


Why am I asking for donations?


I am not seeking a luxurious life, and I am not asking for money for unnecessary things.


I am asking for an opportunity to breathe, organize my financial obligations, provide the basic necessities for my family, and eventually start over and become financially independent again.


The donations will help me with:


Providing basic living necessities for me and my family.


Paying down some of the debts and financial obligations that have accumulated.


Covering essential expenses that I am currently unable to afford.


Reducing the financial pressure that has built up over the years.


Helping me find a source of income and return to work and stability.


Giving my family a chance to live with greater security and stability.


What does your support mean to us?


A donation that may seem small to one person can make a huge difference to us. It could help provide basic necessities, pay an essential bill, reduce part of a debt, or simply give me the time and ability to get back on my feet.


And if you are unable to donate, that is completely okay.


Sharing this campaign with someone else can be an enormous help in itself.


I am not asking you to carry my responsibilities forever, and I do not want to remain dependent on others. All I am asking for is one opportunity to help me break out of this difficult cycle and start again.


I want to return to work. I want to be able to support my family through my own efforts. And I hope that one day I will no longer have to ask anyone for help.


I lost my father. I lost everything I had. I have gone through years of hardship, but I am still trying.


I do not want this to be the end of my story. I want it to be a new beginning.


To everyone who is able to donate: thank you from the bottom of my heart.


To everyone who can share this campaign: thank you.


And to everyone who takes the time to read my story and pray for me and my family: thank you as well.


I do not know where relief will come from, but I have decided not to give up.


I hope this campaign can be a new beginning for me and my family and help us overcome this difficult chapter and return to a life of stability and dignity.


May God reward everyone who helps me, bring relief to everyone facing hardship, and bless those who extend a helping hand to us with far more than they have given.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

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