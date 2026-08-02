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URGENT: Help My Family Survive

GoalDH 30,000 MAD
RaisedDH 0 MAD

Fundraiser created byIkram Hannou

URGENT: Help My Family Survive

🙏 URGENT PLEA FOR HELP 🙏


Hello, my name is Ikram. I am from Morocco and I am responsible for my family, including my little son.


Life has become extremely difficult for us. We have overdue rent, debts, and daily expenses. I have no money left to buy milk, food, or medicine for my child.


I have never asked for help before, but today I am asking for the sake of my family.


My goal is $3,000 USD / 30,000 MAD

This will help me pay the overdue rent, debts, and provide food and basic needs for 3 months until I can get back on my feet.


Any donation, even $2, makes a huge difference for us.

May God bless you and reward you for your kindness.


Thank you from the bottom of my heart.


---


🙏 APPEL URGENT À L'AIDE 🙏


Bonjour, je m'appelle Ikram. Je viens du Maroc et je suis responsable de ma famille, y compris de mon petit garçon.


La vie est devenue extrêmement difficile pour nous. Nous avons un loyer en retard, des dettes et des dépenses quotidiennes. Il ne me reste plus d'argent pour acheter du lait, de la nourriture ou des médicaments pour mon enfant.


Je n'ai jamais demandé d'aide auparavant, mais aujourd'hui je le fais pour le bien de ma famille.


Mon objectif est de 30 000 MAD / 3 000 USD

Cela m'aidera à payer le loyer en retard, les dettes et à fournir de la nourriture et les besoins de base pendant 3 mois jusqu'à ce que je puisse me relever.


Chaque don, même 2$, fait une énorme différence pour nous.

Que Dieu vous bénisse et vous récompense pour votre gentillesse.


Merci du fond du cœur.

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