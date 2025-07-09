URGENT: HELP FOSTER CHILD GO TO COLLEGE

Due to the lack of funding by our state legislature of the FAITH SCHOLARSHIP for foster and adopted youth in Mississippi, my daughter may not be able to go to college. The scholarship provides foster and youth adopted foster-care over the age of 16 with financial assistance so they can attend college. Now they are saying there are no funds! Others need to know what our legislature is doing to our most underprivileged children.





My daughter is one of the 170 students affected by the funding failure of our legislature. This has left our daughter and family in a horrible predicament. Just a few days before the payment deadline at Mississippi State, we were notified that she is not getting the funding that we were promised by CPS to pay for her college education. Now we are told that we have to come up with thousands of dollars within just a couple days. I sent this letter to our state representatives and senators and have not received a response yet. Mississippi State says there is nothing they can do, if payment is not made by August 1, she may be dropped from her classes and will not be able to move into the dorms.





We need help now!





Dear Representative,





I am writing to express my deep disappointment and concern regarding the lack of funding for the FAITH Scholarship program. This decision has created an overwhelming financial and emotional hardship for my family and many others across Mississippi.





My daughter was adopted from foster care when she was 18 years old during her senior year of high school. Despite the challenges she has faced throughout her life, she refused to let her circumstances define her future. Through determination, discipline, and countless hours of hard work, she earned both her high school diploma and an associate's degree from Copiah-Lincoln Community College at the same time. She has always dreamed of attending Mississippi State University and becoming a psychiatrist so she can one day help others who have struggled with difficult circumstances like her own.





Our family carefully planned for her education with the understanding that the FAITH Scholarship would help make that dream possible. Now, just three weeks before the start of the fall semester, we have learned that the scholarship program has run out of funding. Even after accepting the maximum amount available in federal student loans, she is still $7,300 short of what she needs to attend Mississippi State University.





The situation is extremely urgent. Mississippi State University has informed us that payment is due by August 1, 2026. Without the remaining funds by that deadline, my daughter faces the very real possibility of being unable to begin classes this fall. After everything she has accomplished, it is heartbreaking that her future could be placed on hold because funding that students reasonably expected to receive is no longer available.





The financial impact is devastating, but the emotional impact is equally heartbreaking. My daughter has done everything that was asked of her. She excelled academically, earned college credits while still in high school, was accepted into the university of her dreams, and believed she had done everything necessary to continue her education. To have that opportunity placed in jeopardy just weeks before classes begin is discouraging beyond words.





I am equally troubled by the lack of communication regarding the scholarship's funding. Waiting until only three weeks before the start of the fall semester to inform students that the program has exhausted its funds is simply unacceptable. By that point, students have committed to a university, signed housing contracts, registered for classes, and exhausted most other financial aid opportunities. Families deserve transparency and timely notification so they have a fair opportunity to make alternative plans.





I respectfully ask that you investigate how this situation occurred and work with your fellow legislators to identify emergency funding for the students who relied on the FAITH Scholarship. Given the August 1 payment deadline, I also ask that this matter receive immediate attention so that students are not forced to delay or abandon their education because of circumstances completely beyond their control. Additionally, I urge the Legislature to establish safeguards requiring earlier notification whenever scholarship funding is in jeopardy. Students who have worked diligently to prepare for college should never find themselves facing the possibility of losing their education because of a last-minute funding shortfall.





Mississippi should be encouraging students like my daughter to stay in our state, pursue higher education, and eventually give back to our communities. Instead, this funding crisis is placing unnecessary obstacles in the path of some of our most determined young people.





Thank you for your time, your service, and your consideration of this urgent matter. I sincerely hope you will act quickly to help the students and families whose futures have been placed in uncertainty before the August 1 payment deadline.