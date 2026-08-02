Urgent Help for Poor Families in Khanewal

Hello Brothers and Sisters in Christ,





My name is Sheraz Victor John. I live in Shanti Nagar, Khanewal, Pakistan.





Many Christian families in our community are suffering from extreme poverty. Due to low wages and rising food prices, parents cannot afford food, rent, and school fees for their children.





I am raising funds to help 15-20 families with:

1. Monthly food rations - $1200

2. Rent help for widows & elderly - $800

3. Medical & school expenses - $500





Goal: $2500 USD





100% of your donation will go directly to these families. I will post updates and photos so you can see how God is using your gift to bless people here in Pakistan.





Thank you for your prayers and support.

God bless you,

Sheraz Victor John