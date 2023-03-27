Urgent Hardship Support for Alfred & Erika

Dear friends, family, and kind community,

We are reaching out to you today during one of the most painful and overwhelming seasons our family has ever faced. My husband Alfred and I are in urgent need of help as we navigate a sudden series of hardships that have left us struggling to cover our basic needs.

Our fight to rebuild our lives actually began last year. To get ourselves out of debt and work toward a stable future, we made the sacrifice to move into a small travel trailer. We were doing everything we could to build a better life, but in December, tragedy struck when we lost our daughter. Her passing shattered our hearts and created a massive financial and emotional setback, marking the beginning of a mountain of debt we have been desperately trying to climb out of ever since.

Through all the grief, Alfred never stopped fighting for us. He is a hard-working fence installer who routinely works from sunup to sundown to keep us afloat. But recently, he suffered a terrible fall and broke his hip, leaving him completely unable to work. Being stuck at home unable to provide is taking a huge toll on him. Because of my own ongoing medical complications, I cannot work to bridge the gap, leaving us with no income while he heals.

To make matters worse, we recently had to move our travel trailer and currently only have electricity. On top of everyday living expenses, we urgently need to get our truck legal so we can travel to necessary medical appointments and ensure we have reliable transportation ready for when Alfred is cleared to return to work.

We are aiming to raise $5000 to cover our immediate living expenses, utility costs, truck fees, camper payment and basic necessities while Alfred recovers.

Asking for financial assistance is deeply humbling, but after everything we have been through, we simply cannot do this alone. If you are able to donate, any amount—no matter how small—will make a profound difference. If you cannot contribute financially, sharing our story or keeping our family in your prayers means more to us than words can express.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your compassion, kindness, and support.

With love and gratitude,

Erika and Alfred



