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URGENT FLOOD RELIEF FOR SAN SIMON, PAMPANGA, PHILI

Goal₱150,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byerwin liwanag

URGENT FLOOD RELIEF FOR SAN SIMON, PAMPANGA, PHILI

Help Families Affected by Severe Flooding

Our community in San Simon, Pampanga, Philippines is facing a serious flooding emergency.

Severe flooding caused by the southwest monsoon (Habagat) and recent storms has submerged large parts of the municipality. Local reports and firsthand footage show extensive flooding affecting communities, homes, roads, and access to basic necessities.

We are reaching out to compassionate people around the world who may be willing to help families affected by this disaster.

At this time, an exact official number of affected families specifically in San Simon has not yet been fully isolated from broader provincial reports, so we do not want to exaggerate the numbers. What we can show is the situation on the ground through our photographs and video.

WHAT YOUR DONATION CAN PROVIDE

Your support will help us provide essential assistance such as:

• Drinking water

• Food and emergency supplies

• Hygiene and sanitation items

• Basic medicines and health necessities

• Clothing and other essential items

• Emergency assistance for families whose homes have been affected

OUR FUNDRAISING GOAL

₱[150000] / approximately

Every contribution matters. Even a small donation can help provide food, water, or essential supplies to someone affected by the flooding.

We will post updates about the amount raised and how the funds are being used. We want our donors to know that their generosity is being used to help people affected by this disaster.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with friends, organizations, humanitarian groups, and people around the world.

From San Simon, Pampanga, Philippines, we sincerely thank everyone who takes the time to listen to our story and help our community.

Your kindness can bring hope when people need it most. 🇵🇭❤️

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