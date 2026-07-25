Urgent Financial Help Needed

I don't even like asking for help, but I don't really have a choice now. I've had my driver's license for two years, going on three. I have a full-time job, but the hours aren't guaranteed. I have been using rideshare to get to and from work, but lately most of it goes for rent and more than the rest goes to rideshare. I live in a hotel room and pay rent weekly. I don't have a financial cushion anymore and I'm in serious need of some help. I've tried to save money in the past, but due to the rent and other bills, I haven't been able to save anything. This is to help me get to and from work until I get a car and the startup costs for owning a car. Whatever you can give is greatly appreciated.