Urgent A/C Emergency: Heart & Thyroid Patient

Texas is hotter than hell right now, and our central A/C went out on August 21st.





I am an elderly lady living on a fixed Social Security income, navigating complex medical conditions after recently surviving a major heart attack and managing a severe thyroid disorder. My daughter, who has Hashimoto's disease, is fighting this heat right alongside me.





We currently have two window units running, but the indoor temperature still climbs to 80 degrees during the peak of the day. Our bathrooms and kitchen are a complete hot zone, leaving us with severely limited use for cooking and basic bathing.





We thought we had a lifeline when someone promised to fix it for free, but unfortunately, he completely ghosted us.





We received a professional estimate to repair our central unit for $1,300. The internal Freon filter is completely plugged up. The repair requires removing the Freon, replacing the internal filter, soldering it back together, and pumping the Freon back in with any necessary top-offs.





I have limited older family left and very limited friends, all on fixed incomes an unable to help, so I am turning to the kindness of neighbors and strangers. I need you!





Where the Money Goes

The full repair estimate is $1,300, based on a professional quote for our central A/C unit. That cost covers:

Removing the existing freon from the system Replacing the plugged internal freon filter Soldering the unit back together Pumping freon back in, plus any necessary top-offs

Every single dollar donated goes directly toward this repair.





Please help us out and Ring the Donation Bell! Think of your own Mom or Nana, and if they were trapped in 100+ degree heat needing emergency medical help, please choose to be that help for us today. Every single dollar goes directly to this repair and brings us closer to safety.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and God bless you.