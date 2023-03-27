Urban Stock Trading Firm for Financial Education

I'm a single father of two girls, and I'm working to rebuild our lives from the ground up. I want to create an urban stock trading firm dedicated to training and educating people on investing, day trading options and stocks, without the cost of paid courses or expensive knowledge.





Right now, it's tough to save and build capital as a single father. This fundraiser would help me get the firm off the ground and create better opportunities and stability for my daughters and our future. Beyond that, I want to be able to reinvest and support others in need without hesitation.





Your support would mean so much to us as we work toward this goal.