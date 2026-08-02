Unveiling Creation: Physics, Faith & Truth

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read my campaign.





I am an independent researcher operating out of Pennsylvania, dedicated to a singular mission: mapping the fundamental mathematical architecture of physical reality to uncover the precise design built into creation by God.





My work focuses on the core track:

The Single-Instance Computational Cosmos (SICC): A cosmological framework utilizing discrete tensor geometry to model the deep mechanics and limits of the universe.





To keep this independent research running at full speed, I am seeking a 1-year infrastructure fund of $1,200 ($100/month) to cover dedicated AI processing overhead. Operating outside traditional academic gatekeepers means relying on direct community support to keep the pipeline alive.





Every contribution goes straight toward maintaining the computational engine required to push these frameworks forward and share open updates with the world. Thank you for your support, your prayers, and for helping bring independent truth-seeking to light. God bless.



