Unto The Least of these

While sitting in Sunday School (back in the day), my teacher was telling us a story about a missionary in Africa, and that is when I knew I was called to become a missionary in Africa.

So now is the time for me to launch into Malawi, Africa, to minister to the ladies of the streets. Within the Malawian culture, these ladies are total outcasts. The churches and the pastors want nothing to do with them.

I am asking for partners to join me in coming alongside to minister to them and help lead them out of the bondage of this industry by providing rent for a safe house, food, clothing, and beds to sleep on. etc.

In Malawi, when you rent a house, there is absolutely nothing in it. So, there will be a need for kitchen appliances and everything necessary to set up housekeeping. There is a need for children's furniture also, as some of the women do have children.

There is a year-long program that will include Bible Study, basic education, and sustainable skills. But most of all, a deep dive into God's Word to develop that personal relationship with Christ and learn what the Father thinks of us.