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UNSPEAKABLE misuse of Trust

Goal$80,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRaymond Bristow

Fundraiser funds will be received by Raymond Bristow

UNSPEAKABLE misuse of Trust

Imagine having a normal nice sunny day out with your spouse and dog, a spouse you've been with and trusted for 10 years. You guys go to a carwash to wash that person's car before heading home. You're at the back of the car beginning to vacuum out the trunk area. Then you hear the car accelerate, jump an 8 inch curve, strike you and slam you into the carwash concrete wall. You collapse in a puddle of broken glass from your upper torso slamming into the rear windshield. When you open your eyes a few minutes later you're having your clothes cut off you so paramedics can check you out, then loaded into a helicopter to be life-flighted to the hospital. You spend that night alone, in pain and terrified of what the damage will be to your body. The next morning the surgeon tells you you have 7 fractures to your pelvis and a fractured rib you will need surgery to repair. Up to that point in 62 Years you have been Blessed to not so much as have broken a bone. The doctor is one of the areas best, and is able to successfully put you back together, but says you have a long journey ahead to fully recover. You spend again, the next 6 days in the hospital alone. Two of those days you endure some of the worst pain you have ever had. Each deep breath or cough is so painful you scream for help thinking you are about to die. During your recovery and physical therapy, (while wheelchair bound) that spouse moves out and totally abandons you. You are left with $263,000 in unexpected medical bills. About a month later you get served divorce papers. You're in total disbelief because in your mind you did it all the right way.., monogamous, never laid a hand on her, very seldom a disagreement and you provided what many would describe as a good life for her. She never asked you for anything that you didnt provide if able. Then while recovering your youngest of 3 children a daughter, unexpectedly passes away at 34 years old, adding Unspeakable pain to what you were already enduring. You haven't been able to work since the accident so you're living off what little savings you have and scrounging what you can to pay your attorney. You're not feeling good about the attorney that is representing you, so you hire a different attorney and have to use what is left of your 401k to retain that attorney. This starts a trail of hardships like you haven't experienced since high school some 50 years ago. This All hapenned to me. Through God's Grace I survived the accident and loss of my daughter. Through his mercy and compassion the surgery and recovery went well and I have almost fully healed. Because of pain and stiffness I was experiencing each morning, I end up retiring early from my job of 17 years. No arrest was made at the scene by the state trooper, no alcohol breathalyzer, no toxicology test, (which probably would have turned up a prescription drug that she had been on for over 10 years), no investigation afterwards. Most attorneys weren't willing to take up the case because this state has a law where if both parties are on the same policy you can't sue. I have tried not to question why this hapenned to me, slowly but surely i came to realize it was his plan. Im fully retired now and living on a fixed income, trying to pay off the medical bills and get my other bills caught up. I hope by sharing this experience my story will resonate with giving hearts that might helped restart my life. Thank you to everyone that took the time to read this and Be Blessed.



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