Unscripted TV Series

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $870
Campaign funds will be received by David Siriano
Unscripted is a new TV series created by EchoTV that follows the life of young adults trying to become actors. They encounter life changing drama and adventure in this coming of age story.
We will be filming new episodes every month and we would love your help in creating this awesome series. We truly appreciate your prayers and whatever size donation you can give.
The purpose of EchoTV is to teach people about God and how He loves them so much!
GOOD LUCK NATALIE
I wish the success for you Natalie and good luck Garrett D
Dear Natalie, I pray that you and everyone working on this project are blessed and truly glorify our Lord Jesus. I know that you will do well, so break a leg!! I am a VIP member of your BrandArmy site and I'm rooting for you and this project. Sincerely Mike GC
Praying you great success!
Good luck Natalie & cast!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.