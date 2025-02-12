Sponsoring Americans Documentation and Rights

Hi there everyone!

This campaign is meant to serve a few different purposes.





$600

Our standing, long term goals are as follows:

fund passports, naturalization papers, and other identifying documentation for individuals who need it, but cannot afford to obtain it.

$500 to sponsor one individual that needs to replace their Certificate of Naturalization Papers and approximately $160 to sponsor a passport for an individual.

print and locally distribute Red Cards, ICE Rights documents, and Constitutional Rights in both English and Spanish.

cover the supplies and transportation required to print and distribute on a mass scale.



If you or someone you know is in need of assistance in the areas stated above, please reach out to us via email at Writeunless@proton.me and we will be in touch as soon as we can.

We have some long standing goals, as well as short term goals as individuals reach out for assistance.Our first short term goal isto assist 4 total individuals (2 adults, one with 2 children) who have reached out asking for financial assistance replacing lost documentation, and obtaining new identifying documents so they can feel as safe as possible.- First, and ongoing, is toAnyone who is here in the US, legally or otherwise, needs to have up-to-date ID documents, now more than ever. Especially people of color and people in the LGBTQ community, but at the end of the day this is a need for. This is not only for abnormal police presence, but also for run-of-the-mill administrative necessity, like updating expired driver's licenses, applying for government aid, proving identity for rent/loans, etc. For example, it costs about- Next, as both national tensions and ICE raids are on the rise and not everyone is 100% informed of their rights in the event that they find themselves in a dangerous situation, we want toThis is already being done out of our own pockets, but can be done on awith financial assistance to