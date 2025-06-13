My Laptop Died! Save Our Lectures & IRL Streams

My dear Unknown and known friends! My laptop died! I need a new second hand one to continue our lectures and our IRL streams (for the Greenwood program, and for our new program Unknown Friend IRL).

Help me continue to help others disclose the mystic ground of Christ!

Blessings to you all and thank you very much for considering helping me

—Scott Mannion

Fro the shows and lectures, head here:

https://x.com/scottmannion

https://youtube.com/scottmannion

https://scottmannion.com

Recent Donations
Show:
Luke
$ 127.00 AUD
7 days ago

Luke
$ 150.00 AUD
7 days ago

Cheers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 12.00 AUD
22 days ago

AdamB
$ 200.00 AUD
23 days ago

God bless you brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 AUD
29 days ago

David Walker
$ 60.00 AUD
1 month ago

I hope you are growing closer to God with each day! Thank you so much for what you are doing.

Heretical Hare
$ 35.00 AUD
1 month ago

Keep the good work coming!

Anonymous Giver
$ 65.00 AUD
1 month ago

A little something in appreciation for what you have done for me by setting me on the right path. God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 AUD
1 month ago

God bless and thank you!

Jorad
$ 30.00 AUD
1 month ago

A little into the pot, I hope this can help get you back into flow.

korbin
$ 31.00 AUD
1 month ago

Oliver Johnson
$ 20.00 AUD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 160.00 AUD
1 month ago

Hope you get a new quality laptop!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 AUD
1 month ago

Thank you for the video series! Best of luck on the IRL project!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 AUD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
1 month ago

j

Joany
$ 20.00 AUD
1 month ago

