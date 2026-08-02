Unexpected job loss, huge vet bills and groceries.

Hello! I am 27 female living alone and recently I lost my job unexpectedly to this small business shuting down. I've applied to a bunch of jobs but in the meantime I am desperate because out of nowhere one of my cats started having blood in her urine and hasnt been eating. On top of that its been hard with other bills to even have extra money for food. I used to help support my local church and small free food libraries by stocking food for those who need it. Now it looks like im in the same boat. It takes a lot for me to ask strangers for help but I intend to pay it forward when I can. Anything is greatly appreciated. God bless to you all. 🙏