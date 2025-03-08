Reliable Transportation to Care for Ernest

My Uncle Ernest suffered a devastating stroke in 2019, leaving the entire left side of his body completely paralyzed. Since then, he has lived in a convalescent hospital in Southern California, relying on others for even his most basic needs.

In recent years, with medical staff shortages worsening after COVID-19, care in his facility has become inconsistent. Simple, essential tasks—brushing his teeth, getting him dressed, helping him out of bed—have often been overlooked. Who is there to fight for him?

For years, his granddaughter Deon has been that person. She has been his voice, his advocate, his protector. Even though she lives over an hour away, she made sure Uncle Ernest was cared for—coordinating with doctors, checking in with staff, and visiting him as often as possible.

Then, things got harder.

Deon’s car broke down, leaving her with no way to visit regularly. She still called the facility and did everything she could from a distance, but it wasn’t enough.

Last week, the unthinkable happened.

Uncle Ernest was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to a severe respiratory infection that nearly took his life. We later learned that his breathing treatments—ordered by doctors—were never given. No one noticed. No one followed up. And because of that, Uncle Ernest suffered.

Now, with no available spaces in other care facilities, he has been sent back to the very place that failed him.

This is why we need your help.

Deon is ready to keep fighting for her grandfather, but she needs a reliable car to be there in person. Family advocacy is not just important—it is life-saving.

If my mother—Uncle Ernest’s beloved sister—were here today, I know without a doubt she would do everything in her power to make sure her great-niece had what she needed to care for her brother. She would want me to help.

So this is my way of honoring her—by helping my uncle.

Thankfully, our family is working together. My Aunt, my mother's sister, who lives in California, stays connected with me and keeps me updated on Uncle Ernest's health and the ongoing efforts to advocate for his care.

To make a real difference, each team is working to raise $1,500, pooling our resources to secure a reasonable and reliable transportation option for Deon.

We are reaching out with urgency to raise $1,500 in just one week to help Deon get reliable transportation. Every single donation, no matter how small, makes a difference.

If you can’t donate, please share this message. Let’s come together as a community and make sure Uncle Ernest is never forgotten.

Together, we can do this. Let’s make this happen for Deon and Uncle Ernest. ❤️