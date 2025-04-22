Campaign Image

Africa Mission

Goal:

 USD $4,000

Raised:

 USD $500

Campaign created by Brandon Stephens

Africa Mission

This summer, I’m heading to Uganda for a mission trip to serve and support local communities. I’m raising funds to help make this possible, and any contribution would be deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this.

gpa and gma stephens
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

Brandon, Praying God's will and blessings in your life. We love you so much! gma and gpa

