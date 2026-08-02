Uganda Mission Trip October 2026

I had a health scare a few months ago that really started making me think about my future and what God's plan was for me. I have been struggling with what the Lord wants me to do next to serve Him. I feel in my heart that He is calling me to go back to Uganda again and serve with my "Uganda family." I have served in Uganda twice before and made beautiful connections there. At 71 years old, this may be one of the last opportunities that I have to make this type of trip. I have made the prayerful decision to be obedient to the Lord's call. In order to make this trip possible, I will need to raise $4200 by October 1 to cover the cost of the trip. If you would consider donating any amount to help me and/or pray for me, I would truly appreciate your kindness and support. Thank you so much in advance. 1Peter 4:10 Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in it's various forms.