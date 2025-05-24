Help ministry facility construction and tuition

SUPPORT THE CHILDREN OF HAPPY SHINE FOUNDATION

HELP US BUILD A BRIGHTER FUTURE, ONE BRICK AT A TIME

My name is Charles Lehner. I live in the US.

I am starting up this campaign for the Ugandan Ministry, I have known them and they need our support.

Happy Shine Foundation is currently caring for 10 children In Uganda. These young lives were once in danger but today, they are safe, hopeful, and thriving under our care.

Yet, their future remains uncertain without stable shelter, food security, education and a nurturing environment. That’s why we’re reaching out to you.

We are raising $15,000 USD to construct a permanent, child-friendly home and learning center where our children can grow in safety and dignity. We’ve already developed a comprehensive budget and are ready to begin. All we need is your support.

The foundation already procured land for its construction.



Need Cost in USD

Cement (30 bags) $336

Sand (foundation + finishing + toilet) $378

Bricks (5,000 for walls) $699

Roofing (iron sheets, timber, nails) $1,216

Flooring $328

Doors & Windows $1,061

Finishing & Painting $756

Water Tank & Tools $220

Toilet Construction $640

Labour (Engineer contractor) $4,906

Miscellaneous Costs $3,901

Total Needed $15,000

Give any amount you can - every dollar brings us closer to building this safe space.

We are happy that Julius Gumisiriza who is the administrator in Uganda for this foundation, sends receipts, photos and regular correspondences by email, phone, zoom which is a sign of trust and accountability 🙏. Please lets support the ministry.

The ministry does support and engage in Food Forest awareness to increase food security. Many children in Uganda are malnourished and live in fear of starvation.

God bless everyone 🙏

Why It Matters

These children deserve more than survival. They deserve love, education, security, and the chance to dream. We are building not just a home, but a legacy of hope.

We call our future farm “Our Children’s Happy Field.” It will provide food, teach sustainable farming ("Farming God’s Way"), and inspire surrounding communities.

All the funds received on this campaign will be sent to Ugandan Ministry administrator to have the construction start.