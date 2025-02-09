Please support my sister She has rare brain tumor

My sister has a rare brain tumor called a Facial Schwannoma, which I found out on 2/9/25 by speaking to my mother, has been growing in her brain for 15-20 years. The tumor is the size of a grape and is growing daily. It is pressing on her 8th cranial nerve, which is affecting her left ear and eye. She cannot hear out of her left ear and she has her left eye taped shut becaue it hurts too much when it blinks. She has not worked since November 2024 because she is constantly tired and she needs money for her mortgage and her medical bills. She lives on Nantucket and works there as a teacher. She is going to have radiation for 5-6 weeks starting the end of March 2025 to shrink the tumor and will need to have plastic surgery in the future because the left side of her face is drooping. She is going for physical therapy at this time and will need it on the future. She may need to have a hearing aid if it is possible. She is going to need over 2 years of medcial treatments to get her life somewhat back to normal.

I am not a doctor and I only know what I have been told by my sister and my mother. I guess this facial schwannoma affects vert few people and is very rare. Not sure why this is happening to my sister, but it is really overwhelming to know she is going through this. Its putting my immediate family and extended family through a lot of emotions and a lot of concern.

I am starting this Give Send Go account to help with my sister's medical bills and mortgage payments.