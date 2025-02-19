Campaign Image

Support the Tyler Family

 USD $7,000

 USD $400

Campaign created by Nicole Gritten

Campaign funds will be received by Brady Tyler

Beloved community members Brady, Patty, Jared and Owen Tyler have had some misfortune in recent months and are in need of community assistance to support them through this time. Immediately following an emergency surgery for their son in January, Brady lost his job unexpectedly. While he is looking vigilantly, he is still without work and the Tyler family are experiencing financial hardship. After years of faithfully serving in their homeschooling community and in their church, Patty has requested support through donation to keep them afloat during this time. Please give what you can and share this campaign with as many people as you can so we can serve the Tyler family. God bless!

The Allings
$ 300.00 USD
7 minutes ago

We pray that God will lead you through this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 hours ago

Holding you close in prayer, Tyler Family!

Nicole
$ 50.00 USD
7 hours ago

I'll try to send more in the coming weeks and we will continue to pray for you and your family.

