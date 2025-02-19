Support the Tyler Family

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $400
Campaign funds will be received by Brady Tyler
Beloved community members Brady, Patty, Jared and Owen Tyler have had some misfortune in recent months and are in need of community assistance to support them through this time. Immediately following an emergency surgery for their son in January, Brady lost his job unexpectedly. While he is looking vigilantly, he is still without work and the Tyler family are experiencing financial hardship. After years of faithfully serving in their homeschooling community and in their church, Patty has requested support through donation to keep them afloat during this time. Please give what you can and share this campaign with as many people as you can so we can serve the Tyler family. God bless!
We pray that God will lead you through this difficult time.
Holding you close in prayer, Tyler Family!
I'll try to send more in the coming weeks and we will continue to pray for you and your family.
