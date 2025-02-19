Support the Tyler Family

Beloved community members Brady, Patty, Jared and Owen Tyler have had some misfortune in recent months and are in need of community assistance to support them through this time. Immediately following an emergency surgery for their son in January, Brady lost his job unexpectedly. While he is looking vigilantly, he is still without work and the Tyler family are experiencing financial hardship. After years of faithfully serving in their homeschooling community and in their church, Patty has requested support through donation to keep them afloat during this time. Please give what you can and share this campaign with as many people as you can so we can serve the Tyler family. God bless!