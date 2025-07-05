Support for Texas Flood Victims & Responders

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $6,235
Campaign funds will be received by Henry Prairie Baptist Church
4th of July Weekend 2025 has brought major, catastrophic flooding to parts of the Hill Country in Texas, specifically Kerrville area. Total devastation and loss of life have been the result.
Robertson County Sheriff's Office, Back the Blue Cafe and Henry Prairie Baptist Church (Franklin, Texas) are teaming up to provide donations of WATER, GATORADE and SNACKS to help victim families and First Responders during this terrible time. Donations here will be used to purchase these items and distributed in the area.
Henry Prairie Baptist Church is receiving funds. Robertson County Sheriff's Office and Back the Blue Cafe will handle distribution of items.
Praying Gods blessings on the families, victims and First Responders.
Praying for you all.
Prayers uplifted for all involved. Especially those grieving the loss of their family members and friends.
Continue thoughts and prayers for all stay safe, sincere condolences for all who lost their lives and their families. God Bless and Peace be with you 🙏
God be with the families who lost their loved ones. May God protect the first responders.
Praying for all affected by the floods.
May God be with you!
Praying!
