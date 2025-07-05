Campaign Image

Support for Texas Flood Victims & Responders

Goal:

 USD $7,500

Raised:

 USD $6,235

Campaign created by Henry Prairie Baptist Church

Campaign funds will be received by Henry Prairie Baptist Church

4th of July Weekend 2025 has brought major, catastrophic flooding to parts of the Hill Country in Texas, specifically Kerrville area. Total devastation and loss of life have been the result.

Robertson County Sheriff's Office, Back the Blue Cafe and Henry Prairie Baptist Church (Franklin, Texas) are teaming up to provide donations of WATER, GATORADE and SNACKS to help victim families and First Responders during this terrible time. Donations here will be used to purchase these items and distributed in the area. 

Henry Prairie Baptist Church is receiving funds. Robertson County Sheriff's Office and Back the Blue Cafe will handle distribution of items.

Recent Donations
Local Texan
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Brandon Igwe
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

S
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

REY HERNANDEZ
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

Meghan Miller
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Donna Rodgers
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

REY HERNANDEZ
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
8 days ago

Praying Gods blessings on the families, victims and First Responders.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for you all.

Jamie McCarver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Prayers uplifted for all involved. Especially those grieving the loss of their family members and friends.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Continue thoughts and prayers for all stay safe, sincere condolences for all who lost their lives and their families. God Bless and Peace be with you 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

God be with the families who lost their loved ones. May God protect the first responders.

Shearer Family
$ 200.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for all affected by the floods.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
9 days ago

Paul and Lois McBride loo
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

May God be with you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying!

