Support for Texas Flood Victims & Responders

4th of July Weekend 2025 has brought major, catastrophic flooding to parts of the Hill Country in Texas, specifically Kerrville area. Total devastation and loss of life have been the result.

Robertson County Sheriff's Office, Back the Blue Cafe and Henry Prairie Baptist Church (Franklin, Texas) are teaming up to provide donations of WATER, GATORADE and SNACKS to help victim families and First Responders during this terrible time. Donations here will be used to purchase these items and distributed in the area.

Henry Prairie Baptist Church is receiving funds. Robertson County Sheriff's Office and Back the Blue Cafe will handle distribution of items.