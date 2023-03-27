Two Friends Building Our Dream Business

We're two best friends with a dream we've talked about for years, to build a business together that we can be proud of and grow into something truly special. We've always wanted to create something of our own, and we're finally taking the chance to turn that dream into reality.





Starting a business is a huge step, and the costs of equipment, supplies, inventory, materials, and branding can add up quickly. We're raising money to help us get started and give our dream the best possible beginning.





Every donation, big or small, will help us get one step closer to opening our doors and creating the business we've always imagined. Your support would mean more to us than we could ever explain.





Thank you for believing in us, supporting our dream, and helping us build something we hope will be our forever business.