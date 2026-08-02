TWO BATTLES AT ONCE: HELP ME GET TO MY MOM SIDE.

TWO BATTLES AT ONCE: PLEASE HELP ME GET TO MY MOTHER’S SIDE





My mother is currently in the ICU at Medical City Frisco, and all I want right now is to be by her side.

I am fighting blood cancer and undergoing treatment while also caring for my mother, who depends on me for daily assistance. Now, without a vehicle, getting to her bedside while continuing my own cancer treatment has become a burden I simply cannot carry alone.





I never imagined I would have to ask for help like this. But right now, I need help.





TWO BATTLES AT ONCE

Recently, I was diagnosed with blood cancer and began treatment. The physical, emotional, mental, and financial toll has been overwhelming.





At the same time, I have been my mother’s primary caregiver.





My mother uses a wheelchair and scooter and requires significant assistance with daily care and mobility. Safe transfers require a Hoyer lift, making her care physically demanding.





Trying to care for her while my own body is undergoing cancer treatment has become more than I can safely manage alone.





And now, she is in the ICU.





My heart is with her. I want to sit beside her, pray with her, encourage her, and simply be present during this frightening time.





WE ARE WITHOUT A VEHICLE





I have been relying on Uber and Lyft for cancer treatments, medical appointments, prescriptions, groceries, and other essential needs.





Now that my mother is in the ICU, transportation is even more urgent.





A dependable vehicle is not a luxury for us. It is a medical necessity.





I NEED HELP RESTING SO I CAN KEEP FIGHTING





My neighbors have shown us incredible kindness and have helped in ways I will never forget. But the physical demands of my mother’s care, combined with my own treatment, have become too much for friends and neighbors to carry.





I desperately need rest so my body can heal and recover.





Professional caregiving support, especially overnight, would allow me to rest while helping keep my mother safe.





Care costs approximately $30 per hour for a 6–8 hour shift. My goal is to have this support at least one day each week for approximately six months, or until my treatments become stable enough for me to return to work.





WHAT YOUR SUPPORT WILL HELP PROVIDE





🚗 A reliable vehicle for medical care, hospital visits, treatments, prescriptions, groceries, and emergencies.





❤️ Professional caregiving support for my mother while I receive and recover from treatment.





🏥 Home health support for my mother’s ongoing needs.





🏠 Stable housing and essential living expenses during my recovery.





I am doing everything I can to return to work when my treatments become stable and my health allows.





But right now, I need help getting through this storm.





THREE THINGS I AM ASKING FOR

🙏🏾 Please pray for my mother.





🙏🏾 Please pray for me as I continue fighting cancer while caring for my mom.





🙏🏾 If you are able, please consider making a donation and sharing this campaign.





If you cannot donate, your support still matters.

A share could reach the person who can help. A prayer could give us strength when we feel like we have none left.

I am tired.

I am overwhelmed.

I am scared.

But I am still fighting. I am still holding on.





Right now, I simply need help carrying what has become too heavy for me to carry alone.





Please help me get to my mother’s side.





Please help us get through this storm.





And please keep us lifted in prayer.





“When you pass through deep waters, I will be with you.” Isaiah 43:2





Trusting HIM,

Celeste & Ms. Ruth (Mom)

















Navigating we do not have a vehicle. Getting to my life-saving treatments, doctor appointments, and picking up essential medications has become a daily challenge.

Every single day is a test of strength, and I am doing my absolute best to stay strong for my mother. However, I simply cannot do it alone anymore. I have set up this GiveSendGo campaign to help ease the Even a simple share could bring our need to the attention of someone who can help.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your compassion, your prayers, and your generosity.

With hope and gratitude,

[Your Name]

diagnosed with blood cancer and have begun my treatment journey. Alongside fighting this battle, I am the full-time caregiver for my elderly mother.

Navigating a cancer diagnosis is overwhelming, but our situation is made much harder because we do not have a vehicle. Getting to my life-saving treatments, doctor appointments, and picking up essential medications has become a daily challenge.

Every single day is a test of strength, and I am doing my absolute best to stay strong for my mother. However, I simply cannot do it alone anymore. I have set up this GiveSendGo campaign to help ease the crushing weight of these hurdles.

Funds raised will go directly toward:

Transportation: Securing reliable rides to and from my ongoing treatments. Medical Expenses: Covering out-of-pocket medical costs, prescriptions, and co-pays. Caregiving f& Daily Needs: Helping manage basic household expenses while I am too sick to work and focused on caregiving.

No gift is too small, and every donation brings me a step closer to healing. If you are unable to donate at this time, I kindly ask that you keep us in your prayers and share my story with your network. Even a simple share could bring our need to the attention of someone who can help.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your compassion, your prayers, and your generosity.

With hope and gratitude,

[Your Name]





No amount is too small, and every single donation or share brings us one step closer to a reliable way to get to the hospital and manage our daily needs. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with your friends and family means, the world to us.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and for carrying this burden with us during our time of need. God bless you.

I am currently fighting a very personal and difficult battle with My name is [Your Name], and I am currently fighting a very personal and difficult battle with blood cancer. While navigating my treatments, I am also the sole caregiver for my elderly mother.

Recently, we lost our vehicle, which has made an already terrifying situation incredibly overwhelming. Getting to my life-saving treatments, picking up and medical expenses for myself and my elderly mother.

No amount is too small, and every single donation or share brings us one step closer to a reliable way to get to the hospital and manage our daily needs. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with your friends and family means the world to us.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and for carrying this burden with us during our time of need. God bless you.

blood cancer. While navigating my treatments, I am also the sole caregiver for my elderly mother.

Recently, we lost our vehicle, which has made an already terrifying situation incredibly overwhelming. Getting to my life-saving treatments, picking up critical medications, and taking my mother to her doctor appointments has become a daily struggle. We are currently relying on expensive rideshares or the kindness of friends, which is no longer sustainable.

I am My name is [Your Name], and I am currently fighting a very personal and difficult battle with blood cancer. While navigating my treatments, I am also the sole caregiver for my elderly mother.

Recently, we lost our vehicle, which has made an already terrifying situation incredibly overwhelming. Getting to my life-saving treatments, picking up critical medications, and taking my mother to her doctor appointments has become a daily struggle. We are currently relying on expensive rideshares or the kindness of friends, which is no longer sustainable.

I am reaching out to our community to ask for

No amount is too small, and every single donation or share brings us one step closer to a reliable way to get to the hospital and manage our daily needs. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with your friends and family means the world to us.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and for carrying this burden with us during our time of need. God bless you.



