Twisted Coffee: A Christ-Centered Community Dream

My twin sister owns Twisted Coffee, a mobile coffee bar that has served free coffee and beverages throughout our community at churches, schools, and beyond. She has a heart for people, she's housed strangers and used Uber on the side to minister, all while trying to keep her business and bills afloat.





She's been through a very dark time. Recently, while she was out doing Uber to make sure there was food and her bills were paid, her French bulldog Menlo died on the balcony. When she came home and found him, it devastated us.





But her dream hasn't died. She wants to build Christ-centered coffee shops that bring the community together. The coffee she makes is like love in a cup, it's amazing, and it matters to people.





Right now, she's fighting to prevent eviction and facing so many bills. She needs help getting her business started again and moving toward the dream she carries for our community.





I believe in her with all my heart. She doesn't know I'm doing this, but I would love your help in making her dreams come true. Your support would mean everything to her and to our community.