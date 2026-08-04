Tutoring Support for Finn's Learning

I'm raising funds to help my son, Finn, get the dyslexia tutoring support he needs. Finn struggles with reading, writing, and math, and I want to help give him the tools that he needs to succeed.





At Education Enrichment Services, Finn would receive tutoring three times a week. This specialized support will help him build the skills he needs to succeed in school.





Your donation will help cover the cost of Finn's tutoring sessions.