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Turning Silence Into Support

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byKyle Longmire

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kyle Longmire

Turning Silence Into Support

Our family stood up against rampant crime in our neighborhood and filed petitions seeking government accountability under the law. What followed was two years of documented harassment and systemic resistance that cost us nearly everything.

We lost our home. We have had to sell irreplaceable family possessions. Our children have been traumatized. I lost my job because I could not leave my wife and two sons unprotected. The toll on our family has been immense.

We are not relying on memory alone. We have three thick binders of verified documentation, hours of audio recordings, body-camera footage, and emails exchanged with the city attorney. We filed official complaints with the police department that were ignored. We filed FOIA requests that were obstructed. This evidence details what we experienced and the responses we received.

We reached out repeatedly to national projects that claim to do this work. We never even got a call back. We emailed hundreds of law firms and were denied or ignored. The few who engaged seemed interested only in cases involving physical brutality or wrongful arrest. Our situation involved far more—sustained pressure, property loss, and the destruction of our family’s stability—yet no one offered meaningful help.

That silence is why we are starting this organization: to create something easier to access, more responsive, and broader in scope. We want ordinary families who stand up for the rule of law to have a practical resource that actually answers—tools for documentation, guidance on petitions and public records, secure ways to organize evidence, and a community that understands the full range of harm people can face when systems push back.

Funds raised will cover the first concrete steps:

• Legal and administrative costs to form and register the organization properly

• Building a simple, accessible website and resource hub with clear guides

• Securely organizing and digitizing our evidence (binders, audio, video, emails) into educational materials that protect privacy while helping others

• Outreach so families in similar situations know real support exists

• Initial operating costs so we can begin responding to people who, like us, have been turned away elsewhere

Helping our family regain financial stability and cover reasonable living expenses during the initial launch of the project

This campaign is about more than helping our family recover. It is about using what happened to us to build something that will help other families too. We are asking for the means to turn one family’s documented ordeal into a lasting, accessible resource that prevents others from losing their homes, livelihoods, and sense of safety while being left without help.

If you believe citizens who seek accountability under the law deserve more than silence, please stand with us. Share this campaign. Contribute what you can. Help us build the kind of support we searched for and could not find. We want to turn our loss into security for others who push back against the lack of government accountability. We humbly ask for your support in starting The Golden Accountability Project.

Thank you for reading our story and considering joining this effort.


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