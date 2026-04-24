The Invisible Walls of Global Commerce

My name is Cristian Valencia. As a first-generation immigrant, I arrived in North America with a deep understanding of a universal truth: talent, passion, and ingenuity are distributed equally across the globe, but opportunity is not.

Over my 20+ year career in with some of the larges corporations , and building my own buisness, I saw the global economy from the top down. But I kept noticing a massive, tragic blind spot.

Some of the most brilliant, ethical, and high-potential entrepreneurs in North America and LATAM were failing. Not because their products weren’t incredible. Not because they lacked passion. They were failing because of invisible walls, a massive influx of mass-produced products and lack of consumer trust. (they are lost in the social medial commerce)

Cross-border e-commerce is broken. Cultural barriers, fragmented logistics, lack of institutional capital, and the brutal reality of social media algorithms (which convert at less than 1-2%) mean that local, ethical brands get entirely lost in the noise of massive corporations.

I realized that emerging and North American market entrepreneurs—especially women, BIPOC, and rural founders—are the most undervalued asset class in the world. I founded EMMPRE to tear down those invisible walls.

Our Mission: Turn Every Product into a Global Story

At EMMPRE, our mission is simple but profound: Turn every product into a global story, and every story into fair income.

We are building a data-driven, full-stack marketplace that bridges the gap between high-potential entrepreneur manufacturers in North America and LATAM, and the massive purchasing power of top North American consumers.

We don’t just want to help entrepreneurs survive; we want to help them generate massive social and economic impact in their communities.

The Problem: Why Great Brands Fail

The entrepreneurial sector drives nearly half the GDP in the U.S. and Canada, yet the failure rates are staggering:

• 47% fail due to undercapitalization.

• 42% fail because they can't reach their actual market need.

• All-female teams receive a dismal 2.3% of VC funding.

• BIPOC and rural founders are routinely left behind by traditional logistics and accelerators.

Most entrepreneurs don't fail because social media doesn't work—they fail because they can't turn attention into sales. They are forced to be product creators, supply chain managers, digital marketers, and cross-border logistics experts all at once. It’s an impossible burden.

The EMMPRE Solution: One Platform, Infinite Possibilities

EMMPRE replaces fragmented, expensive tools with one unified operating system. We eliminate the friction of cross-border trade so founders can focus on what they do best: creating quality products.

Here is how we turn local products into global brands:

1. Apply & Verify: Founders submit their brand and community impact story. Our AI-assisted onboarding verifies quality and supply capability.

2. Connect: We meet founders face-to-face to understand the human heartbeat behind the brand.

3. Align: We match verified brands with ethical, aligned influencers who drive real, high-converting traffic to our marketplace.

4. Transform: We embed premium inventory into a proprietary ecosystem of AI-powered storytelling, fintech-enabled checkouts, and automated cross-border logistics.

The cost to the entrepreneur? Absolutely nothing. We provide free education, sustainability resources, and the tools for long-term success. We handle the cross-border friction, the marketing, and the tech. They handle the creation.

Institutional-Grade Expertise, Entrepreneurial Execution

We aren't just a passionate mission; we are a team with the institutional-grade expertise to execute it at scale.

• Cristian Valencia (Founder & CEO): Fortune 500 operator and global supply chain builder.

• Nick Adams (Founding COO): Healthcare tech founder who scaled enterprise software and grew regional sales to $30M+.

• Ritesh Johar (Founding CTO): Built and scaled a freelance marketplace to 900,000+ users; expert in AI-native marketplace architecture.

Technology + Capital + Disciplined Execution = Transformative Impact.

Why We Need You Today

We are raising funds to seed our AI-driven infrastructure, expand our cross-border logistics network between North America and LATAM, and onboard our first 1,000 verified, high-impact entrepreneurs.

When you back EMMPRE, you aren't just investing in a highly scalable, fintech-enabled e-commerce marketplace. You are investing in a movement.

You are investing in Claire, who turns recycled plastic pill bottles into beautiful goods in Oakland. You are investing in ethical leather artisans who believe in fair trade. You are investing in the 122 million underserved entrepreneurs globally who just need a bridge to the rest of the world.

Help us break the borders. Help us turn every product into a global story.

Back EMMPRE today, and let’s generate real social-economic impact, together. Our business model doesn't affect entrepreneurs revenue, we don't get paid if we don't convert. more info https://emmpreinfo.lovable.app/



