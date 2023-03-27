Turks & Caicos Youth and family 2026 Mission Trip

Dear family and friends,

Terry here, I’m writing to share an exciting opportunity I have to serve on a short-term mission trip to Providenciales, Turks & Caicos from September 24th to the 29th.

I will be traveling with Gathering Church to partner with local leaders. Our team will be helping with a community outreach to local families (many of them are single parent families), visiting local schools, helping with a “Kid’s Camp, presenting a “Show them Jesus” Ministry workshop, doing some building projects, and offering parental support while the kids are having fun in Kid’s Camp. I feel deeply called to this opportunity because I believe families and children, regardless of where they are in this world, need to know the love of Jesus and we have the opportunity to help share that.

To make this trip possible, I need to raise $1,800.00 by September 20th. More than anything, I would love to have you on my prayer team as I prepare my heart and hands to serve. If you feel led to help financially, you can securely donate here.

Thank You in advance and God Bless You!



