Support Jireh's Final Semester

Hello, dear friends and supporters! I am writing to humbly request your help in breaking free from the burden of student loans. As a diligent and dedicated student, I have been serving in various org positions, including the president of the student council, and have maintained a GPA of 3.8. Despite my hard work and dedication, I find myself struggling to cover my tuition fees. As a result, I am reaching out to you for help.

As a student from the Philippines, I am all too familiar with the financial challenges that come with pursuing a higher education. The cost of tuition is high, and it can be a significant burden for students like me who are striving to make a better life for ourselves and our families. That is why I am seeking your support to help me finish this semester and pursue job offers and pay back to my family, community, and to God.

Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go a long way in helping me achieve my dreams and overcome the financial obstacles that stand in my way. Your support will not only help me but also inspire and empower other students who are facing similar challenges. Together, we can make a difference and create a brighter future for ourselves and our communities.

Thank you for taking the time to read my campaign and for considering supporting me. I am grateful for your kindness and generosity. Let us break free from the shackles of student loans and create a better tomorrow for ourselves and our communities! #BreakFree #StudentLoans #Education #Philippines