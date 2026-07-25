Tuition assistance for high achievers

Our family would greatly appreciate any assistance with tuition for our two high achieving children, who are new legal immigrants from Vietnam. Our son is 14 and his sister is 16 and were accepted into a highly rated school for high achieving and gifted students.





Both of the children truly love their new home of America and aspire to be positively contributing new legal residents. Our family went through the correct and legal 2 year immigration process at significant expense. We are blessed to have been able to do so, and to have our family unified in the USA. We are all so grateful, proud and excited to have this opportunity in the greatest country on earth.





Last year, in their first year as students in America in an online public school, they tied each other with 95 averages, straight A's in all subjects, and high honor roll recognition. All of that was accomplished as they were still learning the English language.





Our son, a new first baseman in the local little league aspires to become an engineer and our daughter an attorney. We are confident they will achieve whatever goals they work towards.





PS: The total tuition for the two of them for the school year is $40,000. A scholarship awarded through the step-up program covers $15,000 of this, leaving $25,000 owed.





While we are not exactly wealthy, we are prepared to cover the remaining $25,000 expense ourselves. However, we have had people ask if they can help to support their education. Therefore, If you are in a position to help and want to contribute voluntarily, we are opening this fundraiser up.





Thank you to everyone who can and does donate to the cause of our children's education tuition, but please only do so if you have the means.





God bless.



















